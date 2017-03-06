Fire breaks out at home in Windsor - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Fire breaks out at home in Windsor

Firefighters battle a fire on Matianuck Avenue in Windsor. (WFSB) Firefighters battle a fire on Matianuck Avenue in Windsor. (WFSB)
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Windsor on Monday.

It broke out on Matianuck Avenue.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the home.

There's no word on a cause or injuries.

