Boy posts online threat in East Hartford

A boy posted an online school threat and immediately regretted it, according to police in East Hartford.

Police said the unidentified male juvenile posted the threat as a joke and then sent out an apology.

Officers went to the boy's home, as the boy said he expected.

He and his parents cooperated with police.

The school system was notified as protocol dictates.

The boy was arrested and charged with threatening and breach of peace.

He was issued a summons for juvenile court.

