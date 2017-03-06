Sick 2-year-old child prompts New Haven police investigation

Police in New Haven are investigating the circumstances of how a 2-year-old child became ill.

They said they were called to investigate the "sudden" illness at a home on Fairmont Avenue over the weekend.

The Department of Children and Families is looking into the illness, which happened on Sunday night.

The child was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No other details were released.

