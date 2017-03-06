U.S. Sen. Murphy to introduce legislation to reverse president's ban; CT lawmakers react to Trump's revised executive order

Members of the Connecticut Delegation reacted to the president's revised travel ban.

President Donald Trump on Monday signed a reworked version of his controversial travel ban Monday. The new executive order was banning travel to the United States for citizen from six majority Muslim countries. The move comes as the president is pushing unverified claims that former President Barack Obama ordered illegal wiretapping of trump tower during the presidential election.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said the order is a "harmful restriction on refugees and immigrants from certain Muslim-majority nations in Africa and the Middle East." Murphy said he with work with legislators to reverse the order and "block its implementation."

"President Trump is handing ISIS recruitment gold and is putting American lives at risk. Our enemies’ dream is to paint a picture of global war between Islam and the West, and today's travel ban plays right into their hands. I will immediately revise and re-introduce my bill to block its implementation," Murphy said in a statement on Monday.

Murphy said he "will introduce legislation – similar to the legislation he introduced in January – that will reverse President Trump’s dangerous executive order and block its implementation."

In his statement, Murphy went on to say that the "refugees, who are fleeing persecution and violence and have already been thoroughly vetted," are not the "real danger to America."

“The danger is that we help ISIS recruit lone-wolf terrorists here at home by convincing them that they have no place in our society. ISIS is losing on the battlefield, but President Trump just handed a big victory to our adversaries in the long-term fight against violent extremism," Murphy said.

Murphy was not alone in reacting to the revised executive order.

“Our moderate allies from Muslim-majority nations have repeatedly warned President Trump that these rash orders damage our standing to lead the anti-ISIS collation and other counter-terrorism activities around the globe. Whatever advantage the Trump administration thinks they have gained with tweaking the prior order is not going to change the backlash we will inevitably experience overseas," U..S Congressman Joe Courtney (D-2) said in a statement on Monday.

U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-3rd) said the goals of the both executive orders were "obtaining visas and shutting down our nation’s refugee program."

“The new executive order on refugees and immigrants continues the same policies that will not make us safer, despite the Administration’s claims that the travel ban is about national security. The President’s decision to sign this executive order into law does not make it easier to fight terrorism, and instead only endangers American lives by emboldening ISIS and making the U.S. a target," DeLauro said in a statement on Monday.

No matter how you cut it, @realDonaldTrump's redo of his executive order on refugees and immigrants is just as shameful as his first. — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) March 6, 2017

"As the American Civil Liberties Union points out, the new executive order is still unconstitutional. We cannot allow this un-American order to be upheld and American values must always win out over hate and fear," DeLauro went on to say.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal called the reworked executive order was "the same old policy cloaked in a different legal dress."

"It still raises questions about an unconstitutional religious test, and suffers from many of the same legal defects. This policy threatens to alienate our critical allies abroad, and discourages Muslim immigrants at home from cooperating with law enforcement to fight terrorist violence. Above all: it betrays American values," Blumenthal said in a statement on Monday.

State Rep. Elizabeth Esty (C-5) called the reworked executive order "is a dangerous strategic blunder that weakens America, strengthens our enemies" just like the previous ban.

2/ @realDonaldTrump's EO will undermine our counterterrorism efforts, diminish US standing in the world & put our troops at risk #MuslimBan2 — Elizabeth Esty (@RepEsty) March 6, 2017

Esty went on to tweet that the "Muslim ban" "reinforces Islamophobic sentiments at a time when religious communities throughout the country are being targeted by violence."

3/ This #MuslimBan is just as immoral, inhumane & fundamentally un-American as the 1st one. Our nation gains nothing from it. We lose a lot. — Elizabeth Esty (@RepEsty) March 6, 2017

Esty added that the ban puts "American lives at risk."

6/6 I call on @SpeakerRyan to schedule an immediate vote on legislation to reverse #MuslimBan2. Our national security is on the line. — Elizabeth Esty (@RepEsty) March 6, 2017

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said the president "continues to fail to recognize our nation’s moral obligation to resettle refugees who are fleeing destruction and despair in their homelands."

"Furthermore, it is mystifying that the Trump administration has given so much energy and focus during the first 46-days in order to pursue a 90-day stay to review vetting processes. This time and effort would have been better spent to implement such improvements immediately, which also would have saved the United States from further international embarrassment," Malloy said in a statement on Monday. "Quite frankly, the Trump administration’s rationale that our vetting processes need to be shored-up to provide better security begs the question – why, then, are we only focusing such efforts on six countries and not doing it for all nations?”

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman said "security of this nation is a top priority."

"Changes made to travel policy should fulfill that obligation above all else – President Trump’s travel bans have not. While nations much smaller than ours are settling hundreds of thousands of refugees, our country, one built by immigrants, is denying entry despite long, rigorous background screenings. Many of these immigrants are women and children fleeing war and deadly conditions in resettlement camps. They are families who are coming to America to work and to give their children a chance to grow up. The safety and security of Americans is critical, as is staying true to our values as Americans," Wyman said in a statement on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.