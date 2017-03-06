Community rallies to support family of man killed by fallen tree in Columbia

The family of a man from Wethersfield continues to receive support from family, friends and strangers.

James Marcelynas was killed in Columbia when a tree fell on his vehicle.

He was traveling along Route 6 around 2:30 p.m. last Thursday when it happened.

Since the incident, a GoFundMe account was created and raised more than $81,000.

Its creators described Marcelynas as a registered nurse who worked with the Life Star emergency helicopter out of Hartford Hospital and other services throughout his career. He was also a member of the Wolcott Volunteer Ambulance.

They said he committed his professional life to helping others.

They said he and his wife would be the first to volunteer to help a family in crisis.

"And that is why it is critical that we help them now," the page said.

According to the page, all proceeds from the James Marcelynas Memorial Fund will go directly to Marcelynas' wife and children for immediate and future expenses for the family.

To donate, head to the GoFundMe site here.

According to Marcelynas' obituary, his family is also suggesting that donations to be sent to Wolcott Volunteer Ambulance at 48 Todd Rd. in Wolcott or Hartford Hospital's Life Star Program at 80 Seymour St. in Hartford.

