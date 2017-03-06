PD: Teens linked to stolen car taken into custody

Two juveniles were taken into custody after West Hartford police found them to be allegedly linked to a stolen car.

The car was reported stolen out of Longmeadow, Mass., and was located via GPS tracking in the area of Mountain Road on Monday morning.

Officers later found the car in the area of Hollywood Avenue at the Hartford city line. It was unoccupied, police said.

According to a press release, officers found several people running through backyards in the area.

Two were taken into custody but at least one other was not located.

Hartford and Newington police assisted, as did a Connecticut State Police K9.

The car was recovered and not damaged.

Police said the juveniles that were found have a long history regarding stolen cars and burglaries.

Longmeadow police are now investigating.

