Wethersfield parents want new turf at high school

Wethersfield parents are banding together and fighting for a new turf field to be installed at the high school.

Parents said they fear the turf isn't safe for students to play on anymore, and they plan to attend a town council meeting on Monday to voice their concerns.

"I felt we should come together as a community and try to get going on it, to get a new field,” said parent Mike Orsini.

His son plays football at Wethersfield High School, and he noticed during the 2016 season that the turf field was starting to show its age.

"These kids are playing on a field that's 13-14 years. And like anything else, safety is the main concern and it's run it's time,” Orsini said.

Parents said they understand the project won’t be a cheap one, but said it is imperative to think about the children, and the risk of using and overusing a field that they said needs to be replaced.

A Facebook page was made, called 'Replace our Eagles Turf,’ and parents have posted updates and created an event for Monday night's town council meeting.

"We knew this was coming up, the lifespan is there. I think the field is still rated in good condition but we don't want it to go to the point we're concerned about the safety of our athletes,” said Wethersfield Mayor Paul Montinieri.

He said this is a topic they have been seriously looking in to for months.

“We've done the preliminary discussions and due diligence on it. We've looked at the field conditions, started to get the cost estimates, looked at the timeframe to replace the turf sooner rather than later,” Montinieri said.

He added that the project could be completed by this summer, but at the latest, next year.

While it could cost the town hundreds of thousands of dollars, the mayor says this is a priority.

"We're hearing anywhere between $700,000 and $800,000 to redo the field. That includes the surface replacement, the preparation underneath and all that,” Montinieri said.

The town council meeting starts at 7 p.m.

