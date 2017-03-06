Life Star called to Hebron after dirt bike crash

Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash involving a dirt bike in Hebron that happened Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported in the 200 block of Wall Street around 4:30 p.m.

The Life Star medical helicopter was called to the scene. There was no word on the extent of injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

