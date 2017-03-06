CT BBB offers tips on weight loss scams

With 2017 already entering March, odds are that most New Year's resolutions to lose weight have long been ditched. But some are thinking about spring break and shedding a few more pounds.

The Connecticut Better Business Bureau urged those seeking speedy weight loss to be careful, as many of these methods can be hazardous to one's health.

"Consumers don't have to look very hard to find an ad for a product that makes exaggerated claims about its effectiveness and typical weight loss results," BBB spokesman Howard Schwartz said in a statement on Monday.

Some of those include prepared meal programs, protein bars, shakes and weight loss supplements.

Ads for weight loss supplements may make unrealistic promises, and some ads are illustrated with faked "before and after" photos. Some sellers even set up fake news sites to peddle their products," Schwartz added.

Americans spend $60 billion each year to lose weight.

The BBB suggest checking with your doctor before taking any non-prescription weight loss supplements. The Food and Drug Administration does not regulate supplements and pills, capsules and powders have been pulled off the market.

"We always encourage consumers to read the fine print before committing to any contract, especially when it has to do with their health. Weight loss deals and health club contracts can be confusing, so it's important for consumers to get their questions answered before they sign on the dotted line," Department of Consumer Protection spokesperson Lora Rae Anderson said in a statement on Monday.

DCP offered this list of the tips to avoid a weight loss scam:

Check with a physician before taking any non-prescription weight loss supplement to determine whether it is potentially dangerous or may interfere with medicine for existing medical conditions.

Ask your doctor whether you are a candidate for a weight loss medical procedure or prescribed medication.

Be skeptical of products that promise miraculous results in a short time frame.

Consumers can verify that their health club is properly licensed by visiting elicense.ct.gov, and research a prospective facility at bbb.org, to see what other consumers have to say about their experience with the facility.

If a health club closes abruptly, consumers holding contracts may be eligible for relief from the Health Club Guaranty Fund.

Consumers with complaints regarding health clubs are urged to file a complaint with Better Business Bureau and contacting DCP by email at DCP.frauds@ct.gov, or calling 860-713-6100.

