Samuelson powers UConn women to runaway win in AAC final

Katie Lou Samuelson had a record-breaking night, scoring 40 points and hitting all 10 of her 3-point shots to lead top-ranked UConn to a 100-44 rout of South Florida in the American Athletic Conference Tournament final on Monday.

Samuelson set a Division I record for consecutive 3-pointers in a game and also set the tournament's single-game scoring mark.

Napheesa Collier added 15 points as the Huskies won their 107th straight game and extended their conference winning streak to 82 games.

UConn has not lost to an AAC opponent since the league was formed four seasons ago.

