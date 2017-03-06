Power issue causes evacuation at New Haven nursing home

A burst sprinkler pipe forced the evacuation of a nursing home Monday in New Haven. (WFSB photo)

A power issue that began as a burst pipe has evacuated close to 200 patients at a New Haven nursing home.

According to officials, a sprinkler pipe burst in a mechanical room around midday on Monday at the Advanced Nursing a Rehabilitation Center on Davenport Avenue.

City officials said repairs were attempted and the building was running on generator power, but it was determined it would be best to evacuate the building for the safety of the patients.

"We couldn't take the chance," said New Haven deputy director of emergency management Rick Fontana. "Patient safety is of the utmost importance."

Fontana said it appeared that the generator might not meet the needs of the building before repairs could be made.

The fire marshal deemed the building uninhabitable because the generator issue and a flooded electrical system.

The patients were taken to other skilled nursing facilities in the region, and Fontana said some were able to go home for a few days with relatives. No one was transported to the hospital.

Through mutual aid, the city was able to secure the roughly 200 beds as well as mutual aid ambulance services to transport patients.

"When you're dealing with 185 fragile individuals, it's a difficult task," Fontana said. "There were no injuries. One person did go to the hospital for something very minor, but the [evacuation] plan was well-executed."

Repairs could take up to two days to complete.

