New Britain police investigating fall from window

New Britain police said they are investigating after a woman fell out of a window on early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the woman, whom they said is in her 30s, fell out of a window in the area of 709 Stanley St.

Police said she was taken to an area hospital with injuries, but did no describe how severe they were.

They said she fell no more than a story.

No other details were released.

