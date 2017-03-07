East Haven police nab stolen car suspect near diner

A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect in East Haven ended near a diner.

Officers said the car was taken from the Charter Oak Avenue area on Tuesday morning.

They said the suspect led officers on a pursuit along Main Street.

The suspect crashed near the Farm River Road and Twin Pines Diner area, police said.

No other details were released.

Police said they are still investigating.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.