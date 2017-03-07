Cold winds, snow come after warm Wednesday

The state saw rain showers throughout the day on Tuesday, and they are expected to linger into Wednesday morning.

While most of the state saw some rain, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said most locations received less than a tenth of an inch.

Rain will leave the state by Wednesday morning, and the sky will become partly sunny.

Temperatures will be mild, and could reach close to 60 degrees.

"A few more showers will develop by late afternoon, but they’ll be hit or miss. Plus, a westerly breeze will strengthen as the day progresses and the air will become drier," DePrest said.

Temperatures will settle back into the 40s Wednesday evening as colder air moves in.

It will be partly to mostly sunny on Thursday, and temperatures will rise close to 50 degrees.

"A west northwesterly wind will likely gust to over 30 mph at times," DePrest said.

Then, comes a questionable Friday.

Several forecast models are forecasting light snowfall for Friday.

"The best chance for a light accumulation will be in the southern half of the state. We are forecasting highs in the 30s to possibly near 40 degrees," DePrest said.

The storm moves out Friday night, and cold air sticks around.

"This will rival the bitterly cold air that we had to deal with last weekend. Temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens and wind chills will drop to zero, perhaps even below," DePrest said.

Temperatures probably won't rise out of the 20s on Saturday.

