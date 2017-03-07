UConn advises its international students to stay in the U.S.

The University of Connecticut warned international students, scholars and their dependents not travel outside of the U.S. in the wake of President Donald Trump's new travel restrictions.

UConn said it continues to monitor the restrictions and their potential effects on the school's campuses.

It said a group of faculty, staff and students examined the previous ban and will review the parameters of the new one.

“We in the UConn community are fortunate to work in a place that offers us opportunities to engage with people from around the world, and we value our international students, scholars and staff immensely,” said Daniel Weiner, UConn’s vice president for global affairs.

Currently, 87 people on campus are affected by the executive order. Most are from Iran and are graduate students, visiting scholars, researchers or dependents of those people.

"I think all students are scared, especially students from the impacted countries ... but all students because it sends a message that you might not be welcome," said Rae Alexander, director of the International Students & Scholar Services.

One student, Armin Rad, came to the United States for a better future. He said what has been going on has been incredibly hard on he and his peers, but said he feels supported on campus.

"Everything is just getting worse and worse for us," Rad said.

Rad came from Iran to the United States back in 2012 to get his masters degree in Oklahoma.

He went home and applied to PHD programs and he's now a bio-medical engineering student at UConn.

"I never visit my family and I rarely get the chance to see them,” Rad said.

Now president Trump's new executive order has made that even more difficult.

"We are being affected by this because of the place we were born,” Rad said.

Trump's updated executive order goes into effect on March 16. He signed it on Monday.

It removed Iraq from the previous ban's list of countries whose visa-holding citizens were barred from entering the U.S. It also said that residents of Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen do not face a 90-day entry ban if they already have valid visas.

The school's Office of International Student and Scholar Services updated its website to address questions from those who are affected. See the update here.

“The University is committed to providing clear information and compassionate support to help these individuals and their families throughout the process, and as the travel regulations evolve,” Weiner said.

UConn said it was reaching out to students and employees from the affected countries to update them on the situation.

The school said it has more than 3,300 enrolled international students.

It said students from Iran comprise UConn's fifth-largest international student population.

