WFSB to Sponsor the 8th Annual UConn Health White Coat Gala

Channel 3 is once again partnering with the UConn Foundation for the eighth annual White Coat Gala to benefit UConn Health.

This year’s Gala will take place on April 22 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

The event will include an entertaining performance by The Second City, a renowned improv comedy club.

In celebration of UConn Health’s 30th anniversary of the Center on Aging, three honorees will receive the Carole and Ray Neag Medal of Honor. Among the recipients are, Robert and Renée Samuels, supporters of Center on Aging, and Dr. George Kuchel, director of the Center on Aging.

In regards to this year’s honorable recipients, UConn’s President Susan Herbst made the following statement, “Bob and Renée have made a profound difference in the lives of many patients and families through their generous philanthropy. Through groundbreaking research and clinical trials, Dr. Kuchel is revolutionizing healthy aging. We look forward to celebrating their contributions to medicine and thanking all of our generous supporters at the 8th Annual White Coat Gala.”

Proceeds from this year’s Gala will benefit the Center on Aging as well as UConn Health’s campus expansion.

The White Coat Gala celebrates philanthropists, physicians, dentists, and researchers who make remarkable contributions to medicine and UConn Health.

For more information or to register for this event, please visit the event page.

