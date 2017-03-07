WFSB to Sponsor the Connecticut Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic

An annual event in April will provide Connecticut’s uninsured population with free dental care.

The 2017 Connecticut Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic will take place April 7 and 8 at The Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

In 2016, there was a recorded 1,701 patient visits to the clinic and the total value of donated care was $1,374,054.

Doors open at 6 a.m. and it's first come, first served.

For more about the Connecticut Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic, or ways you can help, please visit the Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreach website.

WFSB is a proud sponsor of the event.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.