Family looks to give 5th grader back her independence

The ability to walk, talk and eat are challenges for a 10-year-old Bloomfield girl.

That's why the family of Cayenne Love is trying to get her a wheelchair so she can have some independence.

Cayenne struggles with a rare disease.

"She has something called Ataxia Telangiectasia," said Jennifer Love, Cayenne's mother. "We call it A-T for short.”

She was diagnosed at just 2 years old.

"Initially it was just that she was more wobbly when she was walking," Jennifer Love said.

AT affects her speech, nerves and immune system. There is no cure.

Jennifer Love said it can also lead to a shortened life.

While the condition has slowed Cayenne, it has not stopped her from having fun.

She goes horseback riding, carves pumpkins and plays with Legos, her mother said.

Jennifer Love said she helps her daughter with the simple tasks.

"Which I love to do, I want to do that forever," she said. "But I know that sometimes she doesn't want that.”

Cayenne's family said the hardest part has been the lack of independence.

Their goal is to get a special wheelchair that goes from a seated position to an upright one so she can be at the same level as other people.

"I want her to be happy, that’s it," Jennifer Love said. "And I want her to have some independence that she doesn't have.”

Earlier this week, one of the girl's aunts created a GoFundMe webpage to raise money for the chair and hopefully a van to get Cayenne around.

"She has always been the girl who is so excited to try new things," Jennifer Love said. "She's lost the ability to walk and that's sad.”

Her mother said Cayenne is in the care of some of the nation's top doctors.

However, there's a limit to what they can do.

That's why the family said they want to give Cayenne all the help they can, even if it means asking for help.

"I think it would make such a huge difference in her self-esteem," Jennifer Love said.

Anyone interested in learning more about Cayanne's story can head to the GoFundMe page here.

