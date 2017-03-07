Report says 4 CT cities have bad credit scores

Some Connecticut cities made the list by a personal finance site for municipalities with the lowest average credit scores. (WalletHub)

A recent report from WalletHub, which is a personal finance site, looked into the cities with the lowest credit scores in the United States. WalletHub said that the "average American has a credit score of 669 and 10% of the largest U.S. cities have 'bad' credit."

Hartford, Waterbury, New Haven and Bridgeport were all in the 10th percentile overall. The capital city of Comnnecticut was ranked in the first percentile overall and first percentile among midsize city in terms of average credit score. The report find Hartford ranked

Average Credit Score: 602.73 (1st Percentile)

Percent of Residents with Excellent Credit: 15.87% (1st Percentile)

Percent of Residents with Bad Credit: 22.84% (95th Percentile)

Median Income per Person: $22,285 (15th Percentile)

Median Debt per Person: $13,034 (96th Percentile)

Average percent of Credit Used per Person: 29.18% (99th Percentile)

Percent of People Delinquent on their Debt: 7.98% (6th Percentile)

Waterbury was ranked in the third percentile overall while New Haven was in the seventh percentile overall and Bridgeport was in the 10th percentile overall.

