Dog that collapsed along Branford road was starved for months, shelter says

An animal shelter in Branford is calling a starved dog one of the worst cases of animal cruelty it has ever seen.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said around 11 a.m. on Monday, a woman saw the dog collapse after walking down Route 1.

It happened near a Big Y plaza.

The woman stopped her vehicle and brought the dog into her car. She then dropped it off at the shelter.

The shelter said it appeared that the dog was starved for two to three months. It was between 24 and 48 hours from death.

"The dog couldn't stand, couldn't walk, couldn't lift its head. The vets gave it a body condition score of 1 on a scale of 0-9. Dog is extremely emaciated, couldn't hold up its own weight," said Laura Burban director of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

Its blood work showed no signs of infections for diseases.

The dog is being provided with 24 hour care.

Shelter officials believe abuse on the dog had been going on for two to three months.

The shelter has since named the dog "Hope" as it said it is doing everything possible to save the animal's life.

It is not sure where the dog came from or if it is even from Branford.

The shelter is asking anyone who may recognize the dog or saw it wandering in the Big Y area to give the shelter a call at 203-315-4125.

