Third arrest made in 'random' supermarket attack

Christopher Monteleone was the third arrest made following an attack on a couple at a Meriden supermarket last month. (Meriden police photo)

Police in Meriden said a third arrest has been made following a vicious attack at a supermarket.

They said Christopher Monteleone of Waterbury turned himself in on Tuesday.

He faces a second-degree breach of peace charge.

According to police, Monteleone was one of five men who assaulted a man and his wife at a Stop & Shop on Broad Street back on Feb. 12.

Two men were arrested earlier this month.

Thomas Zanone of Waterbury and Robert Cote of Meriden turned themselves in and were charged with various assault and reckless endangerment charges.

Potential information about the two remaining individuals involved in the attack was not released.

According to police, the victimized couple was walking to the store when they were verbally harassed by the group of five.

When the couple entered the store, the group followed and surrounded them.

Police said the suspects threatened to punch the man's wife. When the man objected, one of the suspects punched him in the face.

The attack was enough to knock out several teeth and render the victim unconscious, according to police.

Monteleone was released on a $50,000 bond and given a court date of March 21.

Police credited his arrest to citizen reports from around the state.

Zanone and Cote are due in court on March 16.

