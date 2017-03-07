QU Poll finds approval rating for President Trump up, still has negative rating

A recent-released poll shows that President Donald Trump still has a negative approval rating with United States voters.(CBS photo)

A recent-released poll shows that the president still has a negative approval rating with United States voters.

The Quinnipiac University released a national poll on the approval rating of President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The poll supports 41 percent of voters support the president while 52 percent are against him.

In addition, 49 percent of voters said “say his speech to the U.S. Congress last week was better than expected.”

While 49 percent of men approve of his performance so far, 58 percent of women disapprove of his job. The poll shows 91 percent of Republicans approve of the president while 89 percent of Democrats disapprove of him so far.

"The Trump camp can only hope the president's blip in approval is not a fleeting nod to his speech to Congress," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "He remains on his heels in so many character categories that this survey is only slightly more encouraging than the troubling Quinnipiac University survey of a few weeks ago."

