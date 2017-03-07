Boy who loves fire alarms gets surprise from CT company

A Connecticut-based company that's not known for hosting parties, wound-up giving 7-year-old Grandy and his mom a day they'll never forget.

The fire alarm loving boy, who has autism, just celebrated his birthday, and Honeywell, the maker of all kinds of bells and whistles, welcomed he and his mom to their factory on Tuesday.

Grandy lives in Michigan and has a collection of all kinds of fire alarms all over the house.

He also loves to make the noises himself and that's what he was doing at a supermarket last summer with his mom, when she got a nasty surprise. Someone left a note in her shopping cart that read, "buy that kid a muzzle!"

"I guess it was such a shock and it was hurtful at first when I got it but now, eight months later, it has been the best blessing in disguise I could've ever imagined,” said Grandy’s mom, Brittany Miller.

She shared it on Facebook hoping to educate people about kids with autism and the rest, as they say, is history.

Grandy got to be a fire alarm technician for a day back home, as people from around the world even sent him all kinds of fire alarms for his collection.

Then, Honeywell found out and planned the perfect party in Connecticut, complete with fire alarms, fire fighters, all kinds of fire gear, and even a fire red cake.

"The look in his face and the excitement and the energy he had, it was contagious. You can look around the room, for all of us, it's just such a great opportunity to have him here and to see how excited he was and to make it such a special day for him,” said Dick Bauer, of Honeywell.

The company provided the fun, fire alarms, and even the flight for Grandy, and more memories than his mom ever imagined.

"The kindness is something I can't even put into words - it's something I could never give him, it's something neither one of us will ever forget,” Miller said.

