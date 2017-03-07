PD: Norwalk student made threatening illustration

A teenager in Norwalk is facing charges after reportedly making a threatening illustration.

Norwalk police said they were notified on Tuesday that a 14-year-old student had made an illustration that was perceived as threatening toward other students and staff at Brien McMahon High School.

Police said the student also made a list of students and staff who might be the subject of the threat.

All individuals mentioned on the list were made aware of the threat.

The teen is facing 21 counts of breach of peace.

