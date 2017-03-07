Serious crash closes road in Griswold - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Traffic Alert

Serious crash closes road in Griswold

Posted: Updated:
GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) -

A serious crash closed part of Route 165 in Griswold on Tuesday evening.

The two-car crash happened near Bethel Road, just after 8 p.m.

A serious injury was reported.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Follow traffic updates in your area here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.