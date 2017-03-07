7-year-old suffers broken leg after falling from third-story window

The child fell from a window at the Ridge Hill Condo Complex (WFSB)

A 7-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after falling out of a third-story window on Tuesday evening.

It happened in Hamden at the Ridge Hill Condo Complex on State Street.

Hamden Police Chief Thomas Wydra said he was told the boy suffered a broken leg.

While an investigation is underway, Wydra said at this point it appears that this happened under accidental circumstances.

