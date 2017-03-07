Study: Sanctuary cities could lose millions if federal funding is pulled

While city leaders in Hartford and New Haven say they are proud of their sanctuary city status, a new study claims they could be losing money.

The study was put out by the non-profit Open the Books, and showed that cities like Hartford and New Haven would lose more than $22 million if President Donald Trump follows through on his plan to pull federal funding from sanctuary cities.

There are more than 300 sanctuary cities throughout the United States.

Many of those cities have threatened lengthy court battles if funding is cut.

See the full study, here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.