Route 8 north in Derby reopens following crash

Route 8 northbound in Derby has reopened after being closed for a crash on Wednesday morning.
The Department of Transportation said the two-car crash happened between exits 15 and 16.
The left lane was still blocked as of 6:50 a.m.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.
