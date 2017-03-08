Route 8 north in Derby reopens following crash

Route 8 northbound in Derby has reopened after being closed for a crash on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Transportation said the two-car crash happened between exits 15 and 16.

The left lane was still blocked as of 6:50 a.m.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

