Windy today, then snow moves in for tomorrow morning's commute

We are enjoying one final nice day, then all eyes turn to the return to winter with potential snow expected for Friday.

Today is forecasted to be mild but gusty. Highs will be in the 50s; however, it'll be windy with gusts of up to 30 mph.

"The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will rise through the 40s to near 50 degrees," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

Temperatures drop tonight, and then winter returns.

A storm that is moving off the coast of New Jersey Friday morning will bring some snow to Connecticut, just in time for the morning commute.

"Roads will be slick with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s," DePrest said.

He said right now he is forecasting 2-5 inches of snow, with the highest totals in southwestern Connecticut.

Snow tapers off to flurries during the afternoon, and there may be partial clearing.

"With just enough sunshine, temperatures should reach 35-40 Friday afternoon and roads will be in much better shape for the evening commute," DePrest said.

As the storm exits, another shot of cold air enters.

Temps may not rise out of the 20s on Saturday and the wind could gust between 30 and 40 mph.

It'll make for a chilly St. Patrick's Day parade in Hartford.

"Temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens Saturday night under a mainly clear sky. Wind chill temperatures will drop to zero or below," DePrest said.

Jumping ahead to Tuesday into Wednesday, DePrest said a bigger storm could threaten southern New England.

"There is the possibility of heavy snow and gusty winds. If our timing is correct, snow will develop late Monday night and it will fall throughout the day Tuesday," DePrest said.

The storm could be slow moving, meaning more snow could fall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

"The storm is still a week away and many things could change. We will be sure to keep you updated," DePrest said.

