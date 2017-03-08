Armed robbery suspect targets food mart in Westbrook

An armed robbery suspect took money from a Jo Jo's Food Mart-Valero in Westbrook on Tuesday night. (State police photo)

State police are seeking the public's help to find an armed robbery suspect.

Troopers said he struck the Jo Jo's Food Mart-Valero on Route 1 in Westbrook on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m.

The suspect entered the store carrying a black handgun with a silver-colored barrel and demanded money from the clerk.

He took the cash and fled on foot, troopers said.

The gun was never fired and no one was hurt.

State police described the man as standing 6 feet tall and having a thin build with white-colored facial hair. He wore a white-colored winter hat, an olive green Carhartt-type hooded coat and dark shoes and possibly black and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

