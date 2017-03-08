Another threat reported at JCC in West Hartford

The JCC in West Hartford dealt with some kind of a threat on Wednesday. (WFSB photo)

The Mandell Jewish Community Center in West Hartford dealt with yet another threat.

Police responded to the JCC on Bloomfield Avenue around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

"Like many other Jewish institutions around the country, we received an email threat," said Annie Keith of the Mandell JCC. "We deemed it to be a non-credible threat."

The threat stated that bombs were planted all over the center.

"I come here all the time and that's just horrifying," said Suzanne Trammel, a member.

Trammell said she works out at the facility almost every day. After hearing about the threats made to other JCCs across the country in recent months, she said called it scary.

"I hadn't actually known that there any threats to this particular JCC, so that is so upsetting," she said.

The email was seen by staff on Wednesday morning.

"We immediately called law enforcement," said Renee St. Louis, marketing director of the Mandell JCC. "They came in with our security team, we did a sweep of the building and the threat was deemed non credible."

The center, which also includes a preschool and a gym, was not evacuated.

"We did not find it necessary to evacuate based on the nature of the threat," Keith said. "We're open for business as usual."

West Hartford police and the West Hartford Fire Department were on the scene to help with a search of the facility.

Nothing was found, but members were notified about the threat.

The case has been referred to the FBI.

Investigators have been looking into threats to JCCs and synagogues across the country since January. It's unclear if Wednesday's threat is connected.

They said the past threats were made over the phone.

In the West Hartford case from January, the center was evacuated and children had to be taken to another location.

"I especially feel for the young parents who have their young kids in daycare because they must be scared stiff," said Rich Sperber of West Hartford.

Friday, a man was arrested for making some of the threats in other parts of the country.

In that case, investigators said the suspect aimed the threats at someone he used to date.

St. Louis said the West Hartford JCC has weekly meetings about the threats. She also said the staff runs drills to handle the situations. She's also been in contact with other JCCs.

"We share and bounce ideas off each other to see how we can be supportive together," she said.

West Hartford police said no arrests have been made.

