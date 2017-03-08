PD: Woman faces DUI in deadly East Haddam crash

A Moodus woman is facing charges following a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in East Haddam last May.

Police have charged 50-year-old Cheryl Sienna with operating under the influence, failure to grant right of way, and second-degree manslaughter.

The crash happened on May 15 on Route 149 near Rae Palmer Road in East Haddam.

Police said a Honda Pilot, driven by Sienna, was traveling southwest on Route 149 when it took a left turn into a gas station, hitting a motorcycle that was being driven by 24-year-old David Seaquist Jr., of Moodus.

He was taken to the hospital following the crash where he was pronounced dead.

