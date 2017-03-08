Cases for six charged in UConn student's death continued

Six fraternity members are facing charges following the student's death (State police/WFSB)

Six fraternity brothers at the University of Connecticut were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, after police say they supplied alcohol to a student shortly before her death.

A judge postponed the arraignments of the students, and their cases were continued.

Jeffny Pally, 19, died in October.

She was sitting with her back against a garage door at the UConn fire house when she was run over by a fire truck.

Police say her blood alcohol content was triple the legal limit.

Connecticut State Police launched an investigation into the crash and learned that Pally was at an off-campus party prior to the incident.

Police issued arrest warrants for six students accused of allowing minors to illegally possess alcohol and purchasing alcohol at the party.

Police arrested the following:

Patrick Callahan, 21, of Mansfield, charged with permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol

Matthew Moll, 21, on Mansfield, charged with permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol

Austin Custodio, 21, of Pine Bush, NY, charged with sale/delivery to minors

Dominci Godi, 21, of Bolton, charged with sale/delivery to minors

Dylan Moose, 22, of Mansfield, charged with permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol

Jonathan Polansky, 22, of Beverly, Ma, charged with permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol

All six men will appear in Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday.

Police said no more arrests are expected in the case.

