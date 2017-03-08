Manchester police seek 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Police say this man is accused of a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Manchester (Manchester Police)

Police in Manchester are searching for a man who is accused of robbing a 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning.

The man reportedly went into the convenience store on Main Street around 4:30 a.m. with a knife.

He was able to get away with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as being between 25 and 30 years old, 150 to 180 pounds, and was wearing a blue jacket with yellow lining, a black sweatshirt under the jacket with the hood pulled, jeans and white sneakers with the letters “SC” on the back.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-645-5500.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.