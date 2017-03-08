Verizon customers having trouble reaching Old Saybrook town offices

Old Saybrook police said on Wednesday morning it appeared Verizon Wireless customers were not getting through to several town offices.

Police took to their social media accounts, saying that Verizon customers were not getting through to the department’s non-emergency line, along with other town offices.

It is unclear what the issue is at this time, but police said they were working with Verizon to figure it out.

They did say that Verizon customers have been able to dial 911 without any problems.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.