'Super load' closes roads in Thomaston and Watertown tonight

A 'super load' of power plant parts causes road closures in Thomaston and Watertown on Wednesday night. (WFSB)

Police in Thomaston warned drivers about road closures that will be the result of a "super load" passing through the town.

It's the first of six oversized loads working through the state this month.

The load contains turbines and generators meant for a power plant in Oxford. It will only be traveling between 3 and 4 mph.

Drivers were told to expect closures. Delays started at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and went through the overnight hours.

The planned route is:

Route 254 Northfield Road

South Main Street

Route 6 Watertown Road into Watertown

Police said several bridges needed special equipment to help support the weight of the transports. The requires set up and disassemble time, which may take hours.

The trek of the "super load" caused crowds to gather at various parts of the route.

"That's gonna be a spectacular sight," Jennifer Stuckman, of Bristol, said. "You only see it on video, but seeing it in person is another thing."

Drivers were urged to find alternate routes.

Route 254 Northfield Road will be closed at Walnut Hill Road to South Main Street. As the load travels, southbound detours may adjust to Marine Street, Meadow Street, and Center Street. The northbound traffic detours to Route 254 North to Litchfield/Northfield will be Litchfield Street or Route 8 north to exit 42 to Route 118 in Litchfield.

Route 6 Watertown Road will be closed at Route 109 Branch Road to Buckingham Street in Watertown. Inbound/eastbound traffic from Watertown will be detoured to Route 8 exit 37 to 38, or Route 63 to Route 109. Outgoing/westbound traffic will be detoured to Pine Hill Road to Route 8 south exit 38 to exit 37, or Route 109 into Morris to Route 63 to Watertown.

Police said South Main Street will remain open; however, drivers are warned to expect heavy delays, especially in the southbound direction.

Police said they will have detours posted at the closure points.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

