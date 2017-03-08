PD: 84-year-old man reported missing from Thomaston

Police in Thomaston are searching for an 84-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday.

George C. Neddermann was last seen wearing a black and blue flannel shirt, black pants, a gray Nike sweatshirt, and sneakers.

He has grey hair, and brown eyes and is about 6 feet 3 inches tall. He weighs about 225 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police at 860-283-4343.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.