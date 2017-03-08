Tribes release rendering of proposed third casino

The proposed third casino would be built in East Windsor (Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes)

The Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes released a rendering of their proposed third casino for East Windsor.

Last week, the tribes had decided that they want their third casino to be built along Interstate 91 in East Windsor.

The proposed casino would be a 200,000 square foot gaming and entertainment facility, the tribes said, with 2,000 slot machines and 50 to 150 tables games.

"SB 957 is exactly what Connecticut needs to thwart an immediate threat right across our border," Kevin Brown, who is the chairman of the Mohegan Tribe said in a statement on Wednesday.. "What's more, tourism-boosting provisions make this a statewide bill that will benefit every corner of Connecticut."

"Tourism is a critical part of Connecticut's economy, but financial constraints have kept our state from doing all it can to grow this industry," Rodney Butler, who is the chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe said in a statement on Wednesday. "This bill will be a boon to the many thousands of businesses across Connecticut that rely on attracting new visitors."

The tribes were pushing hard. They said the slots and tables would be taxed at 25 percent. The East Windsor casino would bring in between $40 and $50 million to the state with $10 million going to promote tourism. If the plan goes through, the tribes would pay East Windsor $8.5 million in property taxes, as well as for extra police, fire, and educational expenses.

With MGM building a casino in Springfield, Connecticut could lose hundreds of jobs and millions in revenue. There are legal challenges and concerns that a third casino would jeopardize the current agreement with the Mashantucket Pequots and the Mohegans.

"I am not surprise MGM doesn't want a casino in this part of the state," Gov. Dannel Malloy said.

Malloy was critical of MGM, who is trying to stop the casino from being built in East Windsor among fears its too close to Springfield. However, Malloy said he was concerned about any change in the current agreement with the tribes and has asked the attorney general for an opinion.

The first public hearing on the East Windsor casino will be held at the Legislative Office Building at 8:30 a.m. Lots of people from both sides were expected to attend the hearing.

The state legislature still has to approve the plan. Construction could begin as early as this summer.

