Police look to identify woman after suspicious incidents at New Haven school

Police are looking to identify this woman (New Haven police)

New Haven police are looking to identify a woman following two suspicious encounters with staff at the Cold Spring School.

Police said the woman entered the school late Friday morning, and was in the school for a few minutes before being confronted by staff.

The woman was captured on surveillance video, showing that she had changed her outfit from teal colored scrubs to black pants between her entering and leaving the school.

Police said on Monday she came back again, named a student and said she was there to pick that student up.

When staff members told her they would need to verify her identity, the woman ran from the building.

Director of the school, Aiati Pandit, said the school is equipped with locked doors, cameras and buzzers, as safety is their priority.

"Just really making sure that all our protocols are followed and that the execution of all of it is exactly what it needs to be, so we feel really great and confident about being at school and so should all parents and kids," Pandit said.

Police said there was no attempted abduction.

The woman is believed to be in her early 30s and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 180 pounds.

She was seen as a passenger in an older model Mazda, possibly a 626, which had a sunroof, a chrome-framed front grill and is a dark color, possibly green.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.