Hartford school community celebrates new safety features

It’s safety first at Thirman Milner School in Hartford, where parents are finally getting what they’ve wanted for years.

A new gate has been put up outside of the building on Vine Street, and a few other safety improvements have also been made, and parents say it is about time.

It’s an area where safety concerns have been raised, and for many, a gate was a good place to start.

"Just about on Sunday, there was a shooting and they tried to cut down, the car tried to cut down through here but the gate prevented it,” said grandparent Daisy Lopez, who has two grandchildren at the school.

From drug deals, sexual acts, to police chases, parents said their children have been exposed to it all, so they’re working to stop trespassers on school grounds and other criminal activity.

"Before it was really, really dangerous because people would walk by and drive by and anything could've happened to us,” said student Clair Blair.

On Wednesday, speakers and those celebrating the safety improvements included the man whose name is on the building, the first black mayor of Hartford.

"I just want to personally thank the parents. It's been about 20 years that we've been fighting to have a gate and a fence put up for the protection of these youngsters - particularly during their recess time and the time coming in and going out in the evening,” Thirman Milner said.

They're also working to have speed bumps installed outside the school, where each safety upgrade is making a difference.

