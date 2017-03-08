Comedians participate in real-life Mario Kart

Connecticut comedians put the pedal to the metal in a real-life Mario Kart at NASKART in Montville on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Comedians dressed as characters from a popular video game rode on a Connecticut track as they recreated Mario Kart.

Some video producers were responsible for putting the cast of Mario Kart characters together at NASKART in Montville on Wednesday afternoon.

Dressed as a real life Mario was Sirlei Vieira of Danbury, who is a stand-up comedian.

"Let me tell you something, when you're Mario you're the greatest of all time,” Vieira said. “You never lose."

The production shoot took place at NASKART in Montville and was the brain child of Josh Dailey of the News Chip comedy network. Dailey said the on-line video shoot was to promote local comics.

"Put together a fun project to kind of highlight the talent in Connecticut,” Dailey said. "All come together making Live Action Mario Cart at the world’s biggest indoor go-kart track."

On Better Connecticut on Wednesday, Scot Haney got behind the wheel on one of these go karts.

Haney, who is in-house comedian at Channel 3 news and meteorologist, took a spin on the world's largest indoor kart track.

That's what the Super Mario characters were doing as they tested their skills just like the popular Mario Kart video game. This video was directed by Eric Micallef.

"I'm trying to bring the game to real life. Which we're going to definitely do with everyone involved here,” Micallef said. “All the cameras we're going to make it all cinematic.”

One comedian and driver is Breanna Hiltz, who is a former Miss Connecticut 2008 is from Shelton.

"They said they were looking for a Peach and I always wanted to do a Mario Kart rendition so I jumped right on it,” Hiltz said. “They laughed and said ‘Oh, I don't think you're the bombshell we were looking for.’"

