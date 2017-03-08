New London apartment has heat and hot water problems

Apartment complex in New London is dealing with water and heat issues. (WFSB)

The city of New London continues to look into the demolition of an apartment complex on Crystal Avenue and finding new homes for those residents.

The furnace failed at the low-rent high-rise complex and now, the facility was struggling to provide hot water for its tenants.

One resident at the three building, 115 family complex named Charlotte said she works hard at keeping her subsidized apartment in the Crystal Avenue complex clean, but she added it’s a struggle with rodents and roaches. Now, Charlotte said she has no hot water.

"A lot of people want out,” Charlotte said. “They don't want to live in these conditions."

Recently, the boiler that supplies heat and hot water to the tenants failed, so now the city's public housing office has rented a portable boiler until the agency decides what to do.

Attorney Robert Reardon represents the tenants in a class action suit that would ultimately find tenants new section-8 housing.

"The City of New London doesn't have the ability to find $200,000 to get the hot water to these people? That's what's needed. That's ridiculous,” Reardon said.

The city is trying to work with a developer to create low-rise new housing at the former Edgerton School property. Mayor Mike Passero said Crystal Avenue tenants will have first right of refusal on those. After they get current tenants vouchers to move out, maybe in 120 days.

"Unfortunately the timing is off,” Passero said. “That facility is failing and we don't have the new housing built yet. So there's going to be a bit of a lag."

As for Charlotte, she said she sees the heat and the city's money going out the window. For her to secure new housing, the city said it could be more than a year off.

"They said 14-36 months. We can't live like that,” Charlotte said.

There were some other developments for Crystal Avenue. The New London Police Department was putting in a substation and tenants will meet to discuss the latest developments on Thursday night.

