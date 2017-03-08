26-year-old man killed in Hartford shooting

A man was shot and killed on Allen Green Way in Hartford on Wednesday night. (WFSB)

A shooting in Hartford's north end has turned into a homicide investigation.

Stephen M. Payne, 26, of Hartford, was shot and killed around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday on Allen Green Way, police said.

Officers responded after receiving several 911 calls and their "shot spotter" system alerted them.

According to police, the victim's body was found inside an apartment complex. Investigators believe shots were fired outside and inside the building. He had been hit in the torso.

Payne was pronounced dead shortly after 9:30 p.m.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

"The victim did have two different IDs on him, which is problematic for officers," Foley said.

The victim's family said they are very distraught and are looking for justice.

"There was family on scene [and] friends on scene who were obviously upset," Foley said. "I can't imagine, [I] don't want to imagine the pain they are going through."

Hartford's Major Crimes Unit is now handling the investigation.

Police do not believe there is a danger to the community.

Part of the neighborhood was rebuilt in 2015. Investigators said crime has not been a problem in that part of the city until Wednesday's incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hartford police.

