PD: CT woman ties hands of 2 children with belt

A Waterbury woman was arrested in Naugatuck on Tuesday after police said she tied the hands of two children with a belt.

Ebonee Pittman, 36, was charged with risk of injury to child.

The arrest of Pittman comes after an incident on Jan. 27. Police the two children who were under her care of Pittman did not suffer serious injuries.

The incident was reported to police by the mother of the children.

