Missing Massachusetts college student located safe

A college student from Williams College in Massachusetts reported missing earlier this week was located on Friday.

According to school officials, Nathaniel Whittle, a senior from Houston, TX, was last seen in Bloomfield, CT on Wednesday.

Whittle was found safe, according to the Williamstown, MA Police Department. He has been "in contact with his family members at this time," police said.

"The Williamstown Police Department would like to extend our appreciation to all individuals and organizations who assisted in this investigation. Additionally, we would like to thank the numerous media outlets, whose coverage was instrumental in resolving this matter in a swift and positive manner," Williamstown Police Sgt. Scott McGowan said in a statement on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.