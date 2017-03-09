Bitter cold to come after Friday's snowstorm

The governor has activated the Severe Cold Weather Protocol for Connecticut as the state is expected to be hit with bitter cold temperatures, after a snowstorm on Friday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Hartford, northern Fairfield, northern Litchfield, northern Middlesex, northern New Haven, northern New London, Tolland and Windham counties. It runs from Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

A winter storm warning issued for New London County until 4 pm on Friday.

After a bright sunny day on Thursday, snow will move in after midnight.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the steadiest and heaviest snow will fall during the morning commute, which is bad timing.

"Snow will taper off to snow showers during the afternoon and we might even see some partial clearing," DePrest said.

He said northern Connecticut will get between 1 and 2 inches of snow, 2 to 5 inches for most of the state, and then 5 inches for southern Connecticut.

"As the storm departs, another blast of bitterly cold air will move in (Friday) night," DePrest said.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper single digits and teens by late Friday night, but wind chill temperatures will drop to zero or below.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said the Severe Cold Weather Protocol will be in effect from Friday at 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Monday.

“Temperatures have been fluctuating a lot lately, which is especially why we want to get word out to the most vulnerable that it will be brutally cold this weekend and anyone in need should seek shelter. Following the snowfall that we’re expecting to receive on Friday morning, temperatures will begin to drop for the next couple of days," Malloy said in a statement on Thursday.

Both Saturday and Sunday morning will be the coldest parts of the the weekend.

Saturday will be bitterly cold with wind chills making temperatures feel like they're in the teens. Temperatures will actually be in the upper 20s.

"Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens throughout the day. A northwesterly wind will likely gust to 30-40 mph," DePrest said.

Sunday and Monday appear to be chilly as well, though highs will be a bit warmer in the low 30s.

It's a nor'easter that may also bring gusty winds.

DePrest said this storm's impact all depends on the track.

"If the storm passes well offshore we will just get a glancing blow. However, we could feel the full impact of the storm if it tracks closer to the coast," DePrest said.

It's a slow moving storm, which means snow is possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but the sun will return on Wednesday afternoon.

For anyone seeking shelter from the cold, they were advised to call 211

The Severe Cold Weather Protocol helps staff from Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Department of Housing coordinate with 211 and the network of shelters. Together, those organizations are able to "ensure that the state’s most vulnerable populations are protected from the severe cold weather."

"If anyone is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 to find the nearest available location," Malloy said.

