Suffield police warn of 'concentrated marijuana' trend in schools

Concentrated marijuana, also called BHO, honey, oil, wax or dab, is a growing trend in Suffield, according to police.

The Suffield Police Department posted a warning about it on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

It said it's even been popping up in the town's schools.

Police said the product is derived from extracting THC from marijuana using a solvent like liquid butane or carbon dioxide.

As a result, the product has significantly higher levels of THC, which amplifies the effects of smoking the marijuana.

Police said it causes high levels of impairment. They also said that's not the only danger.

"The process of making the wax is extremely dangerous, with high explosive/fire risks," police said.

They described the wax as being about the size of a pencil eraser. It's often packaged in small plastic or silicone containers.

“The high is longer, the high is more intense,” Suffield Police Captain Christopher McKee said.

Mckee talked to Eyewitness News about the problem they're seeing in their community.

“It’s not brand new, but it's taking on a popularity and becoming much more prevalent in the last three weeks in Suffield,” McKee said. “We've had five different investigations.”

One investigation was on Wednesday when Suffield Police Department arrested an 18-year-old and 19-year-old. Police said both men were trying to sell dabs at Suffield High School.

The Suffield School District said they were working to keep students, staff and visitor's safe.

"Our school community continues to build a school climate that promotes respectful and healthy relationships,” the Suffield School District said in a statement on Thursday. “This results in students coming forward to administrators, teachers, and our school resource officer when they are concerned about the health and risky behavior of other students."

The superintendent also stated police officers and their trained dogs sniff out drugs at the schools on occasion.

Dabs hasn't just surfaced in Suffield, but also in Enfield and along the Connecticut shoreline. Police said the key is prevention.

“We want parents to be in tune of what's going on,” McKee said.

The school district along with a drug prevention group known as Suffield Local Prevention Council teamed up to talk to parents and students about this drug.

All families from inside and outside of Suffield welcome to attend the event on March 30 at 7 p.m. at Suffield Middle School.

