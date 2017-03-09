1 person killed in 2 vehicle Fairfield crash

One man was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened at an Interstate 95 rest stop in Fairfield overnight.

State police identified the driver who was killed as 23-year-old Lucky Keophannga of Bridgeport.

Troopers said it happened just after 1:10 a.m. on Friday at the rest area on I-95 south between exits 23 and 21.

Keophannga entered the rest area when he struck the right rear trailer portion of a tractor trailer, which was parked straddling fire and travel lanes. Troopers said it was a no parking zone.

Troopers said Keophannga was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck, identified as 47-year-old Gabriel Thompson of Philadelphia, was not hurt.

State police said no law enforcement action has been taken as of yet.

They said the crash remains under investigation.

