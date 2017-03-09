Meatball lovers can rejoice as Thursday marks National Meatball Day.

March 9 is national meatball day, according to www.nationaldaycalendar.com. There is no one person who created the holiday, however people can celebrate by cooking up some meatballs or ordering them at their favorite restaurant.

There are many delicious forms of meatballs:

Spaghetti and meatballs

Swedish Meatballs

Meatball Sub

Meatball Pizza

Turkey Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

Porcupine Meatballs (made with rice)

The Meatball Shop in New York that that serves 54 different kinds of meatballs. But, the Meatball Shop is not alone. Here is a list of several restaurants celebrating the holiday.

But, if you were not looking to venture out. Our friends at All Recipes has a way to make "The Best Meatballs." To read the full recipe, click here.

