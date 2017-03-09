East Windsor High School locked down for 'unruly student'

A lockdown was reported at East Windsor High School on Thursday. (WFSB photo)

East Windsor High School was locked down on Thursday morning, according to the principal's office.

Dispatchers said the reason was an "unruly student."

They confirmed that officers were at the school on Thursday morning.

They also said that the lockdown was lifted. It lasted about an hour from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The situation has been resolved, police said.

